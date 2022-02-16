Seltzerland 2022 coming to Glendale on Feb. 26

Attention, hard seltzer fans — Glendale is the place to be during the last weekend of February!

Phoenix Seltzerland 2022 is coming to Sportsman’s Park in Glendale on Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to Eventbrite, the immersive experience allows seltzer enthusiasts to enjoy more than 100 different drinks, get “Seltzer swag,” and take advantage of fun photo opportunities.

"You’ll sign-up for a session with your seltzer squad and walk in a one-way path to each booth," the event website says.

There will be music, games and activities, commemorative cups and more.

Tickets range from $35-$55. You can book your time slot online.

IF YOU GO:

Sportsman's Park

1 Cardinals Drive

Glendale, AZ 85305

