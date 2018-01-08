10 things to do this week around the Valley (Jan. 8-14, 2018)

Maricopa Home and Garden Show (Jan. 12-14)
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W McDowell Road, Phoenix AZ 85007
Time: Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: $3 - $8 per person. Parking is $8.
Arizona Rock n Roll Marathon weekend (Jan. 12-14)
Where: Races scheduled Friday evening and Saturday and Sunday morning. Saturday and Sunday's races (5K, 10K, half-marathon, marathon) travel through Tempe, Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Times: vary by race
Chandler Multicultural Festival and Film Festival (Jan. 13)
Where: Downtown library courtyard
Time: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Admission: Free to multicultural festival and evening film festival screening
** Other paid screenings for the film festival will take place at San Marcos Resort. Tickets start at $35.
Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auto auction (Jan. 13 - 21)
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Time: varies by day
Admission: $8 - $80. Pricing is for children and adults. Admission varies by day. View schedule on the website. Jan. 13 is QuikTrip Family Value Day and children are free with paying adult.
Dinosaurs in the Desert at Phoenix Zoo (through April 30, 2018)
Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 North Galvin Parkway Phoenix, AZ 85008
Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: $18.95 - $29.85 (includes zoo admission). Save $2 per ticket when bought online.