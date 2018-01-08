10 things to do this week around the Valley (Jan. 8-14, 2018)

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week? We've rounded up the top festivals, events, concerts and shows happening around the Valley.

Gilbert Gottfried (Jan. 11 - 13)

Where: Tempe Improv

Time: varies by night

Admission: $22

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets (Jan. 12)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Admission: 21+

Maricopa Home and Garden Show (Jan. 12-14)

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W McDowell Road, Phoenix AZ 85007

Time: Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $3 - $8 per person. Parking is $8.

Arizona Rock n Roll Marathon weekend (Jan. 12-14)

Where: Races scheduled Friday evening and Saturday and Sunday morning. Saturday and Sunday's races (5K, 10K, half-marathon, marathon) travel through Tempe, Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Times: vary by race

MAP: Valley road closures for Arizona Rock n Roll race weekend

Chandler Multicultural Festival and Film Festival (Jan. 13)

Where: Downtown library courtyard

Time: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission: Free to multicultural festival and evening film festival screening

** Other paid screenings for the film festival will take place at San Marcos Resort. Tickets start at $35.

Litchfield Native American Fine Art Festival (Jan. 13-14)

Where: Near Litchfield Park library, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free (parking is free, too)

Arizona Ace Comic Con: Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Stan Lee (Jan. 13-15)

Where: Gila River Arena, 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: Saturday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Daily admission: $45+. Photographs and autographs are additional, VIP/weekend packages also available)

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auto auction (Jan. 13 - 21)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Time: varies by day

Admission: $8 - $80. Pricing is for children and adults. Admission varies by day. View schedule on the website. Jan. 13 is QuikTrip Family Value Day and children are free with paying adult.

Dinosaurs in the Desert at Phoenix Zoo (through April 30, 2018)

Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 North Galvin Parkway Phoenix, AZ 85008

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: $18.95 - $29.85 (includes zoo admission). Save $2 per ticket when bought online.

Pompeii: The Exhibition at Arizona Science Center (through May 28, 2018)

Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Museum admission + $9.95 - $11.95