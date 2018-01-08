Rock 'N' Roll Marathon Arizona: See road closures throughout Phoenix, Tempe

Courtland Jeffrey
10:16 AM, Jan 8, 2018
1 hour ago
You might want to plan ahead before leaving the home on Sunday.

The Rock 'N' Roll Arizona marathon starts Friday, with the main race occurring on Sunday.

The full 26.2-mile marathon begins at Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix and ends near Tempe Town Lake.

This race, along with the half marathon and 5K, will cause many temporary closures across Valley streets and freeways.

Take a look at the map for detailed closure details and when each closure is expected to be lifted. Each road highlighted in red details closure hours, while the orange triangles indicate freeway on-ramp/off-ramp closures.

