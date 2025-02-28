Celebrating Black History: Arizona’s Black Rodeo honors history, culture, and legacy

Saddle up for a gripping celebration of culture, history, and rodeo greatness! The Arizona Black Rodeo isn’t just an event, it’s a movement that honors the legacy of Black cowgirls and cowboys.

The rodeo recognizes the cultural heritage and shares the impact African Americans have had in shaping the history of the U.S.

The Black cowboys were the first to do it and do it right and the Arizona Black Rodeo is proof the legacy still rides on.

It’s culture, history, and a vibe.

Since 2011, The Arizona Black Rodeo has become an intentional space, to highlight Black excellence on dirt.

Lanette Campbell has been creating and promoting Black rodeos across the country for over a decade. She created ABR to fill a void.

“For us, as people, African Americans, Black people we need to have something that we can do, and a space that we can go to, and provide an opportunity for our children to see us,” said Campbell.

“This is what I love to do, I wouldn’t change it for nothing,” said Tory Johnson, a professional steer wrestler, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who has participated in the Arizona Black Rodeo for years.

Arnold Laskey is also a professional steer wrestler; he describes the rodeo as a family tradition. “I think here in Arizona, it’s probably one of the biggest sold-out crowds around, and I love it!” said Laskey.

Marcous Friday has been Arizona’s Black Rodeo announcer for more than 10 years, he says the rodeo experience is amazing. “We’re able to showcase African-American cowboys and cowgirls which is very rare.”

It is a testament to the resilience of African Americans.

“Back in the day when the cowboys couldn’t even compete in the white rodeos, and if they did, they had to go after the rodeo, so they started these all-black associations because they could not go to a lot of the white rodeos,” explained Friday, as he prepared to announce the rodeo in front of a sold-out crowd in Westworld Arena.

Campbell said it is incredible to watch the professionals because spectators can see a skill. “It’s a skill set to be able to ride a horse, at a high rate of speed, jump off and take a steer down.”

Excitement is what you feel when you walk into the arena and watch from the stands. Whether it’s the bull rider, steer wrestler, or barrel racer, each cowboy or cowgirl possesses the heart and grit passed down from ancestors.

I was born and raised in this, it was ingrained in my blood,” said Johnson. “I’m a 3rd generation cowboy from Oklahoma City.”

In 2024, USA Today voted the Arizona Black Rodeo one of the best rodeos in the country. “That put us on the radar, that we’re not just the best black rodeo, we’re one of the top five in the country,” said Campbell.

The hottest show on dirt, as its slogan, is not just about entertainment. The rodeo is roping in a younger generation, providing scholarships to keep the legacy going strong.

Campbell added, “We just want to make sure every kid, here and across America, has the opportunity to know that we do rodeo, and that’s our slogan we do rodeo!”

Get ready for the hottest show on dirt is scheduled for August 29-30, 2025, at Westworld Arena in Scottsdale.