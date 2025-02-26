'Buffy' and 'Gossip Girl' actress Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39

LOS ANGELES, CA — Michelle Trachtenberg, an actress best known for her roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl," has died at age 39.

Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle just after 8 a.m. local time by her mother, police sources told ABC News.

The sources told ABC News the actress recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications. Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Trachtenberg, a New York City native, made her acting debut as a child star with roles in Nickelodeon projects, including the television series "The Adventure of Pete & Pete" and the film "Harriet the Spy."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.