Watch
Entertainment

Actions

'Bring Brittney Griner home': Plea made while accepting Oscar for best documentary short

94th Academy Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ben Proudfoot accepts the award for best documentary short subject for "The Queen of Basketball" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
94th Academy Awards - Show
Posted at 6:02 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 21:32:35-04

LOS ANGELES — The story of Lusia Harris only gets better: It’s now won an Oscar.

And now just like his longtime Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal can say he’s an Oscar winner.

“The Queen of Basketball" won the Academy Award for short subject documentary.

It had two basketball legends in O’Neal and Stephen Curry among the executive producers and top promoters of the 22-minute film.

While accepting the award, Ben Proudfoot made the plea: "President Biden: Bring Brittney Griner home."

The Phoenix Mercury star is expected to be held in Russia for at least two more months, according to a recent report.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV