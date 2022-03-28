'Bring Brittney Griner home': Plea made while accepting Oscar for best documentary short

LOS ANGELES — The story of Lusia Harris only gets better: It’s now won an Oscar.

And now just like his longtime Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal can say he’s an Oscar winner.

“The Queen of Basketball" won the Academy Award for short subject documentary.

It had two basketball legends in O’Neal and Stephen Curry among the executive producers and top promoters of the 22-minute film.

While accepting the award, Ben Proudfoot made the plea: "President Biden: Bring Brittney Griner home."

The Phoenix Mercury star is expected to be held in Russia for at least two more months, according to a recent report.