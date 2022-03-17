Reports: Brittney Griner to be detained into May, Russian court rules

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner will be held in Russia for at least two more months, a Russian news agency reported Thursday.

According to CNN and Newsweek, news agency TASS reported the Khimki City Court ruled Griner would be detained until May 19.

Newsweek also reported that a human rights group member visited Griner in a detention center and noted that she has not complained about the conditions and is with two other cellmates who are helping her communicate with administrators.

It's not publicly known exactly where Griner is being held.

Griner was arrested in Russia sometime last month after she was reportedly found with vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil.

After her arrest, a report from The New York Times stated Griner was taken into custody during the investigation and "a criminal case has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs, which can carry a sentence of up to 10 years behind bars in Russia."