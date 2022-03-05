Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner arrested in Russia with vape cartridges, multiple reports say

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month after she was found with vaping cartridges, according to multiple online reports.

The New York Post said Griner had "vape cartridges in her carry-on luggage at a Moscow airport," citing Russian news sources, leading to her arrest in February. The cartridges reportedly contained cannabis oil, those reports said.

A report from The New York Times states "a criminal case has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs, which can carry a sentence of up to 10 years behind bars in Russia. The basketball player was taken into custody while the investigation is ongoing, the officials said."

It was not immediately clear whether Griner remained in custody or her current whereabouts, but the Mercury says their main concern is "her safe return home."

The Phoenix Mercury says they’re aware of the Brittney Griner situation in Russia. https://t.co/Or8Blqbko5 pic.twitter.com/LV2kApSJa8 — Patrick Hayes (@ABC15Patrick) March 5, 2022

The Phoenix Mercury released the following statement: “We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

The WNBA says, “Brittney Griner has the WNBA’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States.”

Griner is listed on the player roster for UMMC Ekaterinburg, a basketball team in the women's Euroleague. The New York Post says Griner has been playing with the team during the WNBA off-season for several years.