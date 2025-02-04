Sunrise Park Resort offers Arizona’s only night skiing experience

GREER, AZ — Night skiing is returning to Arizona’s largest ski resort!

Sunrise Park Resort in Greer is offering up the chance to hit the slopes under the stars on Presidents Day weekend.

Guests can enjoy the unique opportunity to ski or snowboard with breathtaking views of the sunset in the White Mountains.

“Night skiing at Sunrise Park Resort offers a magical experience,” said Todd Clarke, General Manager of Sunrise Park Resort. “There’s nothing quite like watching the sun dip below the horizon while enjoying the thrill of skiing or snowboarding under the stars. It’s a special opportunity for our guests to create unforgettable memories.”

During night riding, the Sunrise Pub and Day Lodge Cafeteria is open late for guests to enjoy dinner, drinks, and a warm fire after spending time on the slopes.

This is the last weekend of the winter season where night riding is available. Check it out on February 15 and 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you make it to Sunrise Park Resort during the day, you can also check out snow tubing and the Sunrise Apache Alpine Coaster.

Click here for more information.