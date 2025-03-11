Pima Air and Space Museum showcases aviation history in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — One of the world’s largest aerospace museums, the Pima Air and Space Museum, offers visitors a journey through aviation history with more than 400 aircraft spread across 80 acres.

“This is a massive air and space museum,” said Brad Elliott, the museum’s advertising manager. “We cover everything from the original 1903 Wright Flyer to modern aviation. There’s something for everybody—military, experimental, civilian, and commercial aircraft.”

The museum features six hangars, with roughly half the collection displayed indoors. Visitors can explore on foot or take a tram tour to navigate the expansive grounds.

The museum houses iconic aircraft such as the F-14 Tomcat, made famous by Top Gun, the SR-71 Blackbird, the fastest air-breathing aircraft, and a micro jet seen in a James Bond film. A dedicated World War II hangar includes historic planes like the Spitfire and the Catalina.

With more than 100,000 artifacts, the museum attracts aviation enthusiasts and history buffs from around the globe.

“Brush up on what you like and come see it here,” Elliott said. “Most likely, we have it.”

For those looking to explore aviation’s past and future, the Pima Air and Space Museum is a must-visit destination.

