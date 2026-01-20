Pedal-powered party boats launch on Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE — A new pedal-powered party boat is launching on Tempe Town Lake, offering groups a unique way to cruise the water with no boating experience required.

Tempe Boat Cruisin’ combines a party bike with a custom-built boat that holds up to 26 passengers. Guests can pedal if they choose, while a quiet electric motor keeps the boat moving so riders can also sit back and relax.

Each cruise lasts about two hours and features music, LED lighting and scenic views of the lake.

Guests check in near the marina on the north shore of Tempe Town Lake, where alcoholic beverages are available for purchase before boarding.

A licensed captain and first mate are onboard during every trip to ensure a safe and smooth ride.

The experience is designed for private groups, including birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties, corporate outings and Arizona State University tailgates.

Bookings open Thursday, Feb. 5, with public cruises planned in the future. Boat rentals start at $699.99.

