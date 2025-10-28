Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentAbsolutely Arizona

Actions

Illuminated pumpkin trail shines bright at Harvest Nights

Last weekend! Runs until November 1
It’s the final weekend to experience the fall magic of Harvest Nights at DH Farms! The new autumn festival features an eight-acre corn maze, a 3,000-square-foot pumpkin patch, bounce houses, rides, and festive photo ops.
Illuminated pumpkin trail shines bright at Harvest Nights
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — It’s the final weekend to experience the fall magic of Harvest Nights at DH Farms!

The new autumn festival features an eight-acre corn maze, a 3,000-square-foot pumpkin patch, bounce houses, rides, and festive photo ops.

The main attraction — an illuminated, storybook-style pumpkin trail — showcases hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns inspired by pop culture favorites like The Little Mermaid and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Harvest Nights at DH

Guests can stroll the glowing path, snap fall photos, and enjoy seasonal treats as they take in the sights.

“It’s something you have to see in person,” said General Manager Zack Busse. “You'll go scene by scene with different pop culture references. It’s pretty cool when you see it at night with all the lights.”

Harvest Nights at DH Farms

Harvest Nights runs through November 1 at DH Farms in Phoenix. Admission is $27.

Click here for more information.

—----

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

We're here to listen