Illuminated pumpkin trail shines bright at Harvest Nights

PHOENIX — It’s the final weekend to experience the fall magic of Harvest Nights at DH Farms!

The new autumn festival features an eight-acre corn maze, a 3,000-square-foot pumpkin patch, bounce houses, rides, and festive photo ops.

The main attraction — an illuminated, storybook-style pumpkin trail — showcases hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns inspired by pop culture favorites like The Little Mermaid and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Guests can stroll the glowing path, snap fall photos, and enjoy seasonal treats as they take in the sights.

“It’s something you have to see in person,” said General Manager Zack Busse. “You'll go scene by scene with different pop culture references. It’s pretty cool when you see it at night with all the lights.”

Harvest Nights runs through November 1 at DH Farms in Phoenix. Admission is $27.

