How the real London Bridge ended up in the Arizona desert

LAKE HAVASU CITY — More than 50 years ago, the iconic London Bridge was dismantled in England and reassembled brick by brick in the middle of the Arizona desert—now serving as the historic centerpiece of Lake Havasu City.

Originally constructed in the 1830s, the bridge was sinking into the River Thames by the 1960s. Looking for a buyer, the City of London put it up for sale.

That’s when American businessman Robert McCulloch made an unexpected winning bid and relocated the bridge to Arizona.

After arriving in Long Beach by ship, it was transported to Lake Havasu and reconstructed over dry land before a channel of the Colorado River was diverted to flow beneath it.

Zack Perry

Today, the London Bridge draws visitors from around the world, many surprised to find authentic granite blocks from England in such a unique setting.

Since being resurrected in 1971, the bridge has become a major tourism draw, surrounded by pubs, restaurants, and water activities.

Zack Perry

Visitors from around the world now come to see a piece of English history—without crossing the Atlantic.

