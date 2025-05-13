Hike through history: Explore the cliff dwellings of Walnut Canyon National Monument

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Located just east of Flagstaff, Walnut Canyon National Monument offers visitors a rare look into cliff dwellings built more than 800 years ago by the Sinagua people, whose name means “without water” in Spanish.

Designated a national monument in 1915 by President Woodrow Wilson, the site features over 300 ancient dwellings carved into limestone alcoves, some of which are accessible along a mile-long loop trail that descends 368 steps into the canyon.

“This is spectacular,” said Ryan Randazzo with Visit Flagstaff. “There are more than 20 cliff dwellings you can hike to, and many are remarkably well preserved.”

Inside the dwellings, visitors can still see burn marks from cooking fires and small ventilation holes. Some structures were likely used for storage, offering insight into the Sinagua’s adaptation to the arid climate.

“The history that you're seeing here is just unbelievable,” said visitor Randy. “They’d send the kids down to get water, and they survived—so many of them.”

For those unable to make the steep trek, panoramic views of the canyon are available from the visitors center or the Rim Trail.

Exploring Walnut Canyon is not just a hike—it’s a journey through Arizona’s early history.

Click here for more information. - https://www.nps.gov/waca/index.htm