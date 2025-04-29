Floating sound baths offer desert meditation on the water

TEMPE, AZ — A unique wellness experience is making waves in the Arizona desert — and it’s happening on water.

Desert Paddleboards is hosting floating sound baths, offering guests the chance to meditate while drifting on paddleboards during sunset.

Participants lie back with towels and LED lights, surrounded by calming music.

“It was very relaxing, very surreal,” said guest Naoma Holmes. “The sound just traveled around your body… a really neat experience.”

Founder Sarah Williams says the floating format is perfect for Arizona’s summer heat.

“It’s a concert on the water. A meditative experience,” she said. “We keep everyone dry, and it’s a great way to bring people together in a shared meditative journey.”

Sound bath facilitators use instruments like chakra bowls and seed shakers to guide the session. Native American flutist Cody Blackbird also performs live, adding a hypnotic element to the already immersive experience.

“I really liked how close I was to the sound,” said attendee Andree Jones. “It just reverberated. It was pretty amazing tonight.”

With music, meditation, and mindfulness combined, Desert Paddleboards is helping Arizonans float away from their stress — one breath at a time.

Click here for more information.