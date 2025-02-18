Exploring Biosphere 2: Arizona’s most unique science experiment

ORACLE, AZ — Arizona is home to one of the most unique science experiments in the world.

Biosphere 2 is a groundbreaking research facility studying climate change and ecosystems inside an enclosed glass structure in the middle of the Sonoran Desert.

The facility features a tropical rainforest, subtropical savanna, coastal fog desert, million-gallon ocean, and so much more.

Zack Perry

"Biosphere 2 is a remarkable facility,” said John Adams, deputy director. “It's almost three acres in size. The best experience is coming out and actually walking through these spaces.”

Visitors will traverse pathways through these ecosystems, observing the impact of environmental changes firsthand.

Zack Perry

“Biosphere 2 is like a time machine,” Adams said. “Researchers can alter conditions—temperature, drought, atmospheric composition—and analyze ecosystem responses. We control the climate in here.”

And when you see Biosphere 2 for the first time, the architecture reminds you of a futuristic colony you might see on the moon or Mars.

"We refer to it as a space frame,” said Adams. “The glass overhead obviously seals out the outside atmosphere but allows light to come through. The glass doesn't allow any UVA or UVB, so you're not going to get a suntan inside Biosphere 2. But as you can see, the plants here have been growing for nearly 35 years, and they're massive, and they continue to grow."

Danny Bavaro

Built in the early 1990s, Biosphere 2 originally housed eight people in a self-sustaining experiment.

"There were some challenges, but there were tremendous amounts of lessons learned, and I think it's a testament to those original people who built and designed Biosphere 2, that we're still able to use it today for meaningful research," said Adams.

Biosphere 2 is operated by the University of Arizona and remains a key hub for climate research. Tours are available every day from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with adult tickets starting at $29.

Check it out at 32540 S Biosphere Rd, Oracle, AZ 85623. Click here for more information.

