Dolly Steamboat offers scenic, slow-paced tours of Canyon Lake

APACHE JUNCTION — For four decades, the Dolly Steamboat has carried visitors through the cliff-lined waters of Canyon Lake, offering a slow-paced look at the Superstition Mountains and Arizona’s desert wildlife.

The hour-and-a-half narrated tour highlights volcanic rock formations and the geological history of central Arizona.

Captain Jeff Grimh says the towering 1,300-foot cliffs and wildlife sightings—often including desert bighorn sheep, bald eagles, peregrine falcons and red-tailed hawks—are what keep guests coming back.

Zack Perry

“We go very slow,” Grimh said. “Sit and appreciate all the beautiful scenery.”

Passengers can take in the views from climate-controlled seating or the outdoor deck while learning about Arizona's history and the forces that shaped the region.

The Dolly Steamboat offers daytime and weekend dinner cruises year-round on Canyon Lake. Tickets start around $35.

