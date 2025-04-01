Bearizona: Arizona’s thrilling drive-thru wildlife park

WILLIAMS, AZ — Bearizona, a 161-acre wildlife park in northern Arizona, offers visitors a unique way to experience native wildlife—right from their cars.

The park features both drive-through and walk-through sections, allowing guests to see black bears, wolves, and other North American species up close.

“We’re part drive-through, part walk-through,” said Brennah Killblane, program animal lead. “You can drive through with our hoof stock, black bears, and wolves, then explore the walk-through to see otters, jaguars, and grizzly bears.”

For safety, guests must keep their windows up while driving through areas with carnivores. However, they can drive through multiple times to catch different animal activities.

Visitors like Janea Byrne say Bearizona is a favorite family destination.

“Kids love being the tour guides,” Bryne said. “Even if it’s snowing, it’s fun to see the animals up close.”

After the wildlife tour, guests can dine at Canyonlands, a two-story restaurant designed to resemble Arizona’s stunning canyon landscapes.

With breathtaking views and up-close animal encounters, Bearizona continues to be a must-visit destination in northern Arizona.

