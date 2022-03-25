Valley Air Force veterans using IT skills to train cybersecurity

Jacob Hess and Terry Kim met after their years of service in the U.S. Air Force, and now are hoping to train people how to enter the IT career field.

NexGenT Academy in Phoenix is an IT and cybersecurity training platform to help those who want to enter into the IT world from online networks to cybersecurity.

“We focus on taking people from zero to engineer in a matter of months versus years,” said Kim.

The two met outside the Air Force and realized they both specialized in training.

"The reason why we actually started this company initially because we saw a problem, we saw a problem that people who were going through the traditional routes of training, were not actually getting the results that were required for them to be effective in the field,” said Hess.

The pair say that they provide real-world training with a structured curriculum that can be used to teach those interested in the field.

Kim said there is a real demand for IT engineers and that by the end of this year there's going to be 3.5 million unfilled cyber jobs in America.

"That shows you how much demand there is, it's a zero unemployment career field," Kim said.