Dated VFW Post 720 gets much-needed renovations, becomes sanctuary for healing

PHOENIX — After two years of fundraising and hard work, a team of dedicated volunteers and nonprofits has turned a vision into reality—renovating a three-bedroom casita at a Phoenix VFW into a temporary shelter for veterans in need.

The facility has served countless veterans, providing a refuge for those battling homelessness or health challenges.

ABC15 first covered the story last month when we heard about the mounting issues.

“We were constantly having to repair something—windows leaking, ACs leaking, roof leaking,” Post Commander Patrick Romero told us at the time.

Now, with the final touches in place, this once-dated unit at VFW Post 720 has been transformed into a sanctuary for healing.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met the team behind the project and saw firsthand how their efforts are giving those who served a place to rest, recover, and rebuild. Watch the full story in the video player above.