Bell Pepper Oven Fries Are A Healthier Take On Fried Onion Rings

Getting the family to eat more vegetables can be a challenge. Sure, there are lots of ways to sneak veggies into your recipes without anyone knowing. Or sometimes just presenting those pesky vegetables in new ways, such as serving them noodle-style, can do the trick.

And of course, there’s always the classic route: frying. Who doesn’t love to munch on onion rings? But deep-fried vegetables aren’t exactly healthy, and not everyone is a fan of onions. What’s a cook to do?

This simple recipe for bell pepper oven fries from Delish just might be the answer. The oven-fried dish will satisfy those cravings for something salty, savory and crispy to go along with a grilled burger or hot dog.

Of course, the main ingredient you’ll need for this recipe is bell peppers. These sweet veggies come in bright, vivid colors, including green, red, yellow and orange. They are naturally sweet and each different kind of pepper has a slightly different flavor.

You’ll want to cut them into rings to get the maximum crispiness when you bake them. Plus, it’s just more fun to eat something that’s in a ring shape.

The Delish recipe for bell pepper oven fries includes directions for making a tasty dipping sauce to go along with the oven-fried bell pepper rings. The list of ingredients you’ll need to get this on the table is pretty simple.

For the bell pepper rings, you’ll need the following:

Bell peppers

Eggs

Flour

Panko breadcrumbs

Paprika

Garlic powder

Kosher salt

The dipping sauce calls for a combination of classic condiments, such as mayonnaise, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and a few other items.

The recipe on Delish has all the details on how to prep this crispy, satisfying snack. If you’re more of a visual learner, check out this instructional video on how to make these crispy oven-fried bell pepper rings, which was posted to YouTube.

After just 20 minutes in the oven, these colorful, crispy veggie snacks are ready to eat. Enjoy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.