Arizona State University launches Ocean Futures school in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Students right here in the desert have the opportunity to become marine biologists thanks to a new school at Arizona State University.

The School of Ocean Futures, within the College of Global Futures, launched this year in Tempe.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

It focuses on advancing and discovering ways to shape a thriving ocean in the years to come.

Some of the current courses include topics of ocean conservation, oceanography, research, ethnoecology, environmental governance, research, and more. There are also study opportunities in Hawaii and Bermuda.

Degrees offered include Bachelor of Science in Ocean Futures, Master of Science in coastal and marine science and management, and PhD in Ocean Futures.

Learn more about the new study opportunities at ASU and how they Impact Earth in the video player above.