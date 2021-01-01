Amelia Fabiano

Amelia joined ABC15 in September 2021.

Before the big move west to Arizona, Amelia worked as a weekend anchor and reporter at NBC2 in Fort Myers, Florida, and as a reporter at WFXR in Roanoke, Virginia.

She's a New England native (Go Pats, Sox, Bruins... All of the above!) and attended Emerson College in Boston for her bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Some of the bigger stories Amelia has covered in her career so far include following the ongoing water quality crisis in southwest Florida, traveling to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian slammed the Abaco Islands in 2019, and she followed a group of SWFL volunteers trying to help people there who had just lost everything.

When she's not reporting, Amelia loves trying new restaurants, hiking, watching Harry Potter (she's a Hufflepuff!), and playing with her rescue cats, Luna and Ollie.

If you see her out and about, say hello and feel free to drop her a recommendation for things to do in the Valley!

Her email is amelia.fabiano@abc15.com.

