Phoenix Rescue Mission aims to help the homeless during freezing winter nights

PHOENIX — This winter, Phoenix Rescue Mission (PRM) is collecting donations of items that will help people experiencing homelessness during cold nights.

While many Arizonans may rejoice at the thought of cool weather and rain, the drop in temperatures during the chilly winter months can prove deadly to vulnerable populations, especially unhoused people who have no relief from the elements.

Phoenix Rescue Mission is seeking donations of socks and underwear from the public to help unhoused people survive the winter season.

Arizonans may find themselves wondering how else they can productively get involved in the cause to help the homeless this season.

PRM recommends the creation of “hope totes," or small care packages of items including:



Hot-packs

New or gently-used socks, underwear and blankets

Hats and mittens

Hygiene items (shampoo, soap, deodorant, etc.)

For a full list of items and where to drop them off, visit this link.

PRM Men's Campus Case Manager Jake Torkelson told ABC15 how these items do make a difference. He said he knows because he used to be homeless.

"There’s just a little bit of hope when you get something like that, that people do care, you know, there are people out there that don’t just look the other way," Torkelson said. "There is no like big or small when it comes to helping people that are on the street — anything can help.”