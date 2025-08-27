Arizona sports' Luke Lapinski joins Craig Fouhy on ABC15 Sports Extra

PHOENIX — Arizona Sports' Luke Lapinski will join ABC15 sports director Craig Fouhy and ABC15 sports journalist Collin Harmon as co-hosts of ABC15 Sports Extra, premiering Saturday, August 30, after the LSU at Clemson game. Known for his insights and engaging style, Lapinski brings a wealth of experience from his role as co-host of the Wolf and Luke Show on Arizona Sports 98.7.

Lapinski, an Arizona State University graduate with a degree in Sports Psychology, has been covering sports throughout the Valley for several years, developing a deep understanding of the local sports teams.

"I'm so excited to be joining the ABC15 Sports team," said Lapinski. "Together with Craig and Collin, we aim to provide fans with an in-depth look at their favorite college matchups and all things Arizona sports right after the final whistle."

"Luke's extensive knowledge and passion for our local sports make him a fantastic addition to Sports Extra," said Craig Fouhy, ABC15 sports director. "We're thrilled to have him on board to help us bring fans the excitement and analysis they crave."

Together, Fouhy, Lapinski, and Harmon are committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of college sports, bringing viewers the latest developments and can't-miss moments from around the nation, as well as here in Arizona.

Don't miss ABC15 Sports Extra – your destination for in-depth college sports analysis every Saturday night on ABC15 Arizona.