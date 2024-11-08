ABC15 Arizona hosts 'On the Road with Let ABC15 Know'

TEMPE, AZ — ABC15 Arizona is excited to announce its upcoming annual community event, “On the Road with Let ABC15 Know”, taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tempe Marketplace District Stage.

This event provides an excellent opportunity for community members to receive free consumer assistance on a variety of important topics, including landlord/tenant issues, family law and automobile-related concerns. The “Let ABC15 Know” team will be joined by experts and volunteers from the Better Business Bureau, who work tirelessly to address hundreds of community requests for consumer help each year.

Consumer Investigator Christel Bell will host the event, offering attendees direct access to professionals ready to answer questions and provide support. Whether you need advice on legal matters or have questions about your rights as a consumer, “On the Road with Let ABC15 Know” is designed to bring the right experts together to help as many people as possible in one convenient location.

“Let ABC15 Know” is a key part of ABC15 Arizona’s ongoing commitment to listening to the community and standing up for what’s right. This event underscores the station’s dedication to empowering the public by providing them with resources and support that improve their daily lives.

“We are proud to bring this event to the heart of the community,” said Christel Bell, Consumer Investigator at ABC15. “’Let ABC15 Know’ is all about making sure that Arizonans have the tools they need to navigate important issues, and this is another step in that mission.”

Event Details:

Event: On the Road with Let ABC15 Know

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 13

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Tempe Marketplace District Stage

Address: 2000 East Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85288

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, click here.