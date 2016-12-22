Judge issues injunction against real estate company accused of scamming Spanish-speakers

PHOENIX - The state's chief attorney says a group of Arizona-based real estate companies suspected of scamming aspiring homeowners won't be able to do business as usual anymore.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced on Thursday that a court had issued a preliminary injunction against a company accused of scamming Spanish-speaking families out of money by pretending to be home loan officers and taking down payments.

Brnovich says the company would work with families who wanted to buy a home, act as a loan officer and take thousands in down payments. The families would later learn they never owned the homes.

The preliminary injunction is one of the first steps in the ongoing lawsuit against ProSolutions LLC and its owner, Ruben Diaz. The suit was filed in March.