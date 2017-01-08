Abused Tempe puppy recovering in foster home, drawing to be held for adoption

TEMPE, AZ - A Golden Retriever puppy is recovering comfortably at his foster home after a Tempe man allegedly beat him with a metal rod.

The Arizona Humane Society released an update Saturday morning saying Raine is doing well and enjoying his foster family. Because Raine is a “high profile case,” the AHS explained that they’ll most likely be holding a drawing for his adoption.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Sundong Hu was arrested after a neighbor at his apartment complex allegedly witnessed him hitting the puppy multiple times while he was in a cage.

The neighbor said she had been hearing strange noises since November but was unable to locate the source until last week.

The dog suffered multiple skull fractures, swelling of both eyes, multiple abrasions and lacerations on his shoulder and head and a broken canine tooth, a Tempe police spokeswoman said.

Two cats were also taken from the home, AHS officials said. One cat suffered injuries to its mouth, while the other’s eye was almost completely dislocated from the socket. Both cats required sedation so that veterinarians could perform full examinations.

Hu is facing felony animal cruelty charges in connection with the incident.