Abused puppy taken in by Arizona Humane Society, expected to make full recovery

TEMPE, AZ - The Golden Retriever puppy rescued after being abused by a Tempe man is said to be recovering.

The Arizona Humane Society took the puppy in and transported him to their trauma hospital for treatment.

AHS’s lead veterinarian Dr. Melissa Thompson said the dog is expected to make a full recovery, however, the dog did suffer from soft tissue swelling, bruising, and lacerations.

Tempe Det. Lily Duran said 21-year-old Shundong Hu was arrested Wednesday after a neighbor at his apartment complex reported hearing an animal in distress. Two abused cats were also found inside the man's residence.

The neighbor had reportedly been hearing the noises since November, but could not determine where they were coming from until Wednesday. The witness told police she tracked the source of the puppy crying and saw Hu striking the animal repeatedly with a rod while the dog was in a cage.

AHS say the pup will be available for adoption in a couple of weeks after medical treatment and will then be ready to find his forever home.

The animal is headed to a foster home on Saturday after getting some X-rays done.

Although he is not available for adoption quite yet, anyone interested can contact AHS. They said that if more than one family is interested in taking the pup, they may host a drawing to decide.

The cats that were found in the man's apartment were both taken to a trauma hospital as well. One cat had a mouth that was in extreme pain and she had to be sedated in order for a full exam to be performed on her. The other cat had an eye that was dislocated and also had to be sedated for a full exam.

