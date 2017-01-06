Tempe man arrested for animal cruelty, accused of beating puppy with rod

TEMPE, AZ - A Tempe man has been arrested for badly injuring his Golden Retriever puppy by hitting him multiple times with a metal rod, according to police.

Tempe Det. Lily Duran said 21-year-old Shundong Hu was arrested Wednesday after a neighbor at his apartment complex, near Apache Boulevard and Rural Road, reported hearing an animal in distress.

The neighbor had reportedly been hearing the noises since November, but could not determine where they were coming from until Wednesday. The witness told police she tracked the source of the puppy crying and saw Hu striking the animal repeatedly with a rod while the dog was in a cage.

Duran said the puppy suffered multiple skull fractures, swelling of both eyes, multiple abrasions and lacerations on his shoulder and head, and a broken canine tooth. Luckily, he is expected to survive his injuries but is in a fragile state.

ABC15 has learned two cats were also found inside the man's apartment. The cats had abrasions, Tempe police said. The animals are being examined at an animal hospital. Details about the cats' current condition, or how they were injured, are unavailable at this time, according to investigators.

Hu was booked into jail on felony animal cruelty charges.

“We want to thank our community member for being vigilant and ultimately saving this puppy’s life," Tempe Police Chief Sylvia M. Moir said. "We are also thankful to our partners at 1st Pet Veterinary Hospital Arizona & Humane Society for their life saving efforts and providing the appropriate health care for the puppy.”

The dog was surrendered by the suspect and will be put up for adoption once the recovery process has been completed. Police said the animal is now with the Arizona Humane Society.