Home security video records two opening unlocked car doors in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ - It's an easy step to forget at the end of the day and a pair of thieves prowling a Gilbert neighborhood are counting on neighbors slipping up.

What they didn’t count on was being caught on security cameras as they opened unlocked car doors and now neighbors are hoping someone will recognize the duo and turn them in.

Heather Ripley says her sister was heading to work Monday morning when she realized her car had been rummaged through. Security cameras showed two people with phone flashlights wander into their driveway around 4 a.m., according to the video timestamp. The video shows the pair peep into car windows before trying the door handles. One camera angle shows them do the same thing at several homes in the area of Val Vista and Guadalupe.

"I was so surprised anyone has the gall to do that,” said Ripley.

Ripley says her sister got lucky the crooks didn't spot a bag full of electronics in the back seat. The next car door the thieves tried set off a car alarm and you can see the suspects sprint away as the headlights start flashing. She can only assume the suspects will continue to hit up other neighborhoods nearby and hopes at the very least that break-ins will be a reminder to her neighbors to double check their locks.

“Don’t make it easy for them.” Ripley said.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to contact Gilbert police.