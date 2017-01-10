Ducey decided to tackle Arizona’s rape kit backlog after hearing about it from democratic Sen. Katie Hobbs, who has championed the issue for years.
Hobbs first spoke out about Arizona’s backlog in ABC15’s 2012 investigation.
Here are Governor Ducey’s full comments regarding rape kits:
That’s why last year, we came together and addressed an injustice long ignored: The backlog of untested rape kits in our state. The problem was so bad, we didn’t even know how many existed. So we committed to fixing it, and already there have been two indictments as a result of this important work. Through the bipartisan efforts of leaders like Senators Katie Hobbs and Kate Brophy McGee and County Attorney Bill Montgomery – we now have a handle on it, and we are ready to act. My budget fully funds the testing of all remaining rape kits. And with the recommendations of our task force, we are ready to move forward with legislation requiring all future kits to be tested. Let’s get this done, and for the thousands of women who have been victimized, finally ensure justice.