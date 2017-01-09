Gov. Ducey to outline goals in yearly state of state speech

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to lay out his 2017 policy goals as lawmakers gather for the start of the legislative session.

Monday's session opening will be mainly pomp and circumstance as lawmakers formally take office and hold a joint session of the House and Senate -- until Ducey steps to the podium for his scheduled 2 p.m. speech. Then all eyes will be on the Republican governor as he rolls out his agenda for the session.

Ducey is expected to focus heavily on education a year after he persuaded voters to approve a school finding law settling a long-running lawsuit filed by K-12 school districts. Other top issues are likely to be addiction treatment and prison recidivism. A voter approved minimum wage boost also has the governor's attention.