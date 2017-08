PHOENIX - The Phoenix Zoo was closed on Friday after storms moved through the area the day before.

Linda Hardwick, director of communication for the zoo, said in an email that "all animals are accounted for and safe."

She said multiple trees were knocked down and tents at Stingray Bay and at the Lakeside area were damaged. There is also flooding and debris on many of the trails, she said.

PHOTOS: Storms drench Valley Thursday, uproot trees

"For the safety of our animals, guests and staff, we have determined it best to close the Zoo while clean-up ensues," said Hardwick.

The zoo will reopen on Saturday, August 5. The nighttime event, Prowl & Play will go on as scheduled.

According to the zoo, Stingray Bay will remain closed until further notice. The Enchanted Forest playhouse will remain closed as well.