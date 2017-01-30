Phoenix Things To Do: 23 events to check out this week around the Valley (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5)

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do?

From food festivals to theatre to concerts and comedians, there is a lot that happens in the Valley each week. Scroll down to check out this week's top events.

SUBMIT AN EVENT: Did I miss one? Send me an email and let me know!

Waste Management Phoenix Open (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5)

Where: TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale AZ 85255

Time: varies each day. View our online guide for schedule

Admission: Jan. 30 & 31 admission is free. Feb. 1-5, admission is $40.

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies (Jan. 30)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $12+

Arizona Coyotes vs LA Kings (Jan. 31)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $17+

Birds Nest concert: Jake Owen & Chase Rice (Feb. 1)

Where: 82nd Street and Bell Road, Scottsdale

Time: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Concert late that evening.

Admission: $50+

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers (Feb. 1)

Where: Talking Stik Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $17+

Arizona Coyotes vs Chicago Blackhawks (Feb. 2)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $79+

Birds Nest concert: Toby Keith & The Band Perry (Feb. 2)

Where: 82nd Street and Bell Road, Scottsdale

Time: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Concert late that evening.

Admission: $50+

Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Tour (Feb. 3)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $25 - $195

Birds Nest concert: Kaskade and Flo Rida (Feb. 3)

Where: 82nd Street and Bell Road, Scottsdale

Time: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Concert late that evening.

Admission: $50+

Glendale’s Chocolate Affaire (Feb. 3-5)

Where: Murphy Park, 58th and Glendale avenues

Time: Friday, 6 - 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free. Vendors on-site with product to purchase

Birds Nest concert: Blink 182 & Steve Aoki (Feb. 4)

Where: 82nd Street and Bell Road, Scottsdale

Time: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Concert late that evening.

Admission: $50+

Jurassic Tour (Feb. 4-5)

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds

Time: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Admission: $19 - $23

Monster Jam (Feb. 4)

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale az

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $15+

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 4)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $19+

Buckeye Air Fair (Feb. 4)

Where: Buckeye Municipal Airport, 3000 S. Palo Verde Road, Buckeye AZ 85326

Time: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

The Great Canadian Picnic (Feb. 4)

Where: South Mountain, 10919 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85042

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

2017 Chinese New Year Show (Feb. 4)

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $10 - $25

Snow Day at Westgate Entertainment District (Feb. 4)

Where: Westgate Entertainment District’s Fountain Park

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

** Tons of snow will fall at Westgate. Make a snowman, a snowball, listen to lie music and play games.

Tale of Two Cities Parade & Festival (Feb. 4)

Where: Parade starts at Goodyear Community Park and ends at Estrella Mountain Community College, which is where the festival will be.

Time: Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Festival runs 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

Third annual Brewer’s Bowl (Feb. 4)

Where: 4216 N. Brown Avenue, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: 5 p.m. (VIP let in at 4 p.m.)

Admission: $40 - $55

Motoring Thru Time (vintage car show) & Heritage Festival (Feb. 4)

Where: Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix (next to Arizona Science Center)

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

First Friday (Feb. 5)

Where: Roosevelt Row, downtown Phoenix

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Cat in the Hat’s 60th Birthday Bash (Feb. 5)

Where: Childsplay Campus for Imagination and Wonder, 900 S. Mitchell Drive, Tempe AZ 85281

Time: 2 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., plus performance of “Cat in the Hat” from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $40 (includes party and show)