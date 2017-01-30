Phoenix Things To Do: 23 events to check out this week around the Valley (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5)

Snow Day at Westgate Entertainment District (Feb. 4)
Where: Westgate Entertainment District’s Fountain Park
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Admission: Free
** Tons of snow will fall at Westgate. Make a snowman, a snowball, listen to lie music and play games.
Tale of Two Cities Parade & Festival (Feb. 4)
Where: Parade starts at Goodyear Community Park and ends at Estrella Mountain Community College, which is where the festival will be.
Time: Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Festival runs 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Admission: Free
Third annual Brewer’s Bowl (Feb. 4)
Where: 4216 N. Brown Avenue, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: 5 p.m. (VIP let in at 4 p.m.)
Admission: $40 - $55
Cat in the Hat’s 60th Birthday Bash (Feb. 5)
Where: Childsplay Campus for Imagination and Wonder, 900 S. Mitchell Drive, Tempe AZ 85281
Time: 2 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., plus performance of “Cat in the Hat” from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: $40 (includes party and show)