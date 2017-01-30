Phoenix Things To Do: 23 events to check out this week around the Valley (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5)

Josh Frigerio
6:00 PM, Jan 29, 2017
Fans react as Rickie Fowler putts on the 16th green during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
PHOENIX - Looking for something to do?

From food festivals to theatre to concerts and comedians, there is a lot that happens in the Valley each week. Scroll down to check out this week's top events.

Waste Management Phoenix Open (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5)
Where: TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale AZ 85255
Time: varies each day. View our online guide for schedule
Admission: Jan. 30 & 31 admission is free. Feb. 1-5, admission is $40.

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies (Jan. 30)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Admission: $12+

Arizona Coyotes vs LA Kings (Jan. 31)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $17+

Birds Nest concert: Jake Owen & Chase Rice (Feb. 1)
Where: 82nd Street and Bell Road, Scottsdale
Time: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Concert late that evening.
Admission: $50+

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers (Feb. 1)
Where: Talking Stik Resort Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $17+

Arizona Coyotes vs Chicago Blackhawks (Feb. 2)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $79+

Birds Nest concert: Toby Keith & The Band Perry (Feb. 2)
Where: 82nd Street and Bell Road, Scottsdale
Time: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Concert late that evening.
Admission: $50+

Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Tour (Feb. 3)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $25 - $195

Birds Nest concert: Kaskade and Flo Rida (Feb. 3)
Where: 82nd Street and Bell Road, Scottsdale
Time: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Concert late that evening.
Admission: $50+

Glendale’s Chocolate Affaire (Feb. 3-5)
Where: Murphy Park, 58th and Glendale avenues
Time: Friday, 6 - 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Admission: Free. Vendors on-site with product to purchase

Birds Nest concert: Blink 182 & Steve Aoki (Feb. 4)
Where: 82nd Street and Bell Road, Scottsdale
Time: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Concert late that evening.
Admission: $50+

Jurassic Tour (Feb. 4-5)
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds
Time: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Admission: $19 - $23

Monster Jam (Feb. 4)
Where: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale az
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $15+

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 4)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $19+

Buckeye Air Fair (Feb. 4)
Where: Buckeye Municipal Airport, 3000 S. Palo Verde Road, Buckeye AZ 85326
Time: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Admission: Free

The Great Canadian Picnic (Feb. 4)
Where: South Mountain, 10919 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85042
Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Admission: Free

2017 Chinese New Year Show (Feb. 4)
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $10 - $25

Snow Day at Westgate Entertainment District (Feb. 4)
Where: Westgate Entertainment District’s Fountain Park
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Admission: Free
** Tons of snow will fall at Westgate. Make a snowman, a snowball, listen to lie music and play games.

Tale of Two Cities Parade & Festival (Feb. 4)
Where: Parade starts at Goodyear Community Park and ends at Estrella Mountain Community College, which is where the festival will be.
Time: Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Festival runs 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Admission: Free

Third annual Brewer’s Bowl (Feb. 4)
Where: 4216 N. Brown Avenue, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: 5 p.m. (VIP let in at 4 p.m.)
Admission: $40 - $55

Motoring Thru Time (vintage car show) & Heritage Festival (Feb. 4)
Where: Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix (next to Arizona Science Center)
Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: Free

First Friday (Feb. 5)
Where: Roosevelt Row, downtown Phoenix
Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Admission: Free

Cat in the Hat’s 60th Birthday Bash (Feb. 5)
Where: Childsplay Campus for Imagination and Wonder, 900 S. Mitchell Drive, Tempe AZ 85281
Time: 2 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., plus performance of “Cat in the Hat” from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: $40 (includes party and show)

