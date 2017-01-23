2017 Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am: see which celebrities are set to play in Phoenix tournament

Josh Frigerio
3:56 PM, Jan 23, 2017
51 mins ago
entertainment | events

4. Mark Wahlberg -- $1 billion from global box office.

Getty
Copyright Getty Images

Next week, professional golfers and celebrities will make their way to Scottsdale's TPC golf course for the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

On Monday, officials with the tournament -- often dubbed "The Greatest Show on Grass" -- released the initial celebrity lineup for the Annexus Pro-Am tournament, where Hollywood and the PGA come together for a round.

Who's on the list this year? (we'll update as more celebrities are announced).

  • Actor Mark Wahlberg (Patriots Day, Transformers: The Last Knight, The Fighter)
  • Olympian and Arizona native, Michael Phelps
  • Heisman Trophy winner, Bo Jackson

The Pro-Am will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Tickets are $40 for the day.

The tournament runs Jan. 30 - Feb. 5. The practice rounds happen on Jan. 30 & 31 and are free to the public. Admission is $40 per person Feb. 1 - 5. The first official round of play begins Feb. 2.

Visit www.wmphoenixopen.com for details.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top