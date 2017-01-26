2017 Phoenix Open guide: schedule, Birds Nest lineup, parking, admission

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Next week, Arizona's "greenest show on grass" will take place at TPC golf course in Scottsdale.

The winning prize: $1.2 million.

For spectators, it's a chance to watch your favorite PGA golfers and celebrities hit the links, enjoy the (hopefully sunny) Arizona weather and the atmosphere.

Consider this your online guide to the festivities -- schedule, tickets, discounts, celebrity golfers, and Birds Nest concert lineup. Scroll down to check it out.

WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN:

When: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

Where: 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale AZ 85255

How much? $40, Feb. 1-5. Buy tickets.

DISCOUNTS:

Any discounts I should know about? Yes! Admission is free on Jan. 30-31. Those days the PGA players will have their practice rounds.

First Responders, active military and veterans (and one guest) can get free admission (max 2 tickets) each day of the tournament thanks to the Thunderbirds. You must register through the Sheer ID verification program first. Once at the tournament, you have to present your official military ID or badge. Details here.

Jake Owen special: If you have tickets to see Jake Owen at the Birds Nest on Wednesday night, Feb. 1, you can also get into the Phoenix Open that day for free. Bring your Birds Nest ticket (and don't lose it) to the gate and you'll be let in.

SCHEDULE:

Monday, Jan. 30: Pro-Am, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31: R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day activities, trick shot show, junior golf clinic, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Annexus Pro-Am, 8:30 a.m. (this one has the celebrities).

Thursday, Feb. 2: Round 1, 7:30 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 3: Round 2, 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4: Round 3, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5: Round 4, 9 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 6: Post Open Pro-Am, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 is the all-day green out. Attendees are encouraged to wear green.

WHERE TO PARK:

FREE PARKING: Free parking is available between Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 at Lot H, Loop 101 and Hayden Road. Between Feb. 1-5, guests can park at WestWorld of Scottsdale (Lot W)., 94th Street and Bell Road. Free shuttles will take you to-and-from the tournament.

Lots 3,4,5,6,8 and 9 are all paid lots and require a specific parking pass.

TAXI PICK-UP: Taxis will be located at Hayden and Bell roads.

UBER PICK-UP: Uber drivers will be at 82nd Street and Princess Drive.

CELEBRITIES PLAYING IN THE PRO-AM (as announced):

Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg Michael Phelps

Bo Jackson

2017 BIRDS NEST LINEUP (21+ ONLY):

The Birds Nest is the four-night concert series and party that immediately follows the Phoenix Open. Tickets for general admission start at $50. VIP tickets start at $200 and include a hosted bar and catered buffet. You can buy tickets at https://coorslightbirdsnest.com/. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

This year, Jake Owen, Toby Keith, Kaskade and Blink 182 headline.

Feb 1: Jake Owen & Chase Rice

Feb. 2: Toby Keith and The Band Perry (sold out)

Feb. 3: Kaskade and Flo Rida

Feb. 4: Blink 182 and Steve Aoki

IF YOU GO:

Waste Management Phoenix Open/Birds Nest

17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale AZ 85255

Tournament admission: $40 (free on Jan. 30 & 31)

Concert tickets: $50+

https://wmphoenixopen.com/

https://coorslightbirdsnest.com