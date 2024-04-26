Watch Now
WATCH: Israel-Hamas conflict protest at ASU, several taken into custody

Several people have been handcuffed by ASU police
Tempe Israel-Hamas conflict protest
Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 26, 2024
TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State police have handcuffed multiple people amid a protest at Arizona State University over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Protesters started to form a group in front of Old Main near College Avenue and University Drive on the ASU campus around 9 a.m. Friday.

ASU police showed up minutes later and began to place several people in handcuffs.

We've reached out to ASU police for additional details on the people taken into custody and have yet to hear back.

Across colleges in the United States, students are leading protests against the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as institutional ties between universities and Israel.

These protests have prompted the deployment of law enforcement in many cases, resulting in the arrests of hundreds of students and some injured officers on campuses. No injuries have been reported in Friday's protest at ASU.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

