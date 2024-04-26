WATCH: Israel-Hamas conflict protest at ASU, several taken into custody

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State police have handcuffed multiple people amid a protest at Arizona State University over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Protesters started to form a group in front of Old Main near College Avenue and University Drive on the ASU campus around 9 a.m. Friday.

In a matter of minutes, @ASUPolice decided to arrest a number of peaceful protesters. Watch as a group surrounds police when they arrest one of them. https://t.co/BdsGgJTTpT pic.twitter.com/Qj18vqnMkn — Luke Garrison (@LukeTVNews) April 26, 2024

ASU police showed up minutes later and began to place several people in handcuffs.

We've reached out to ASU police for additional details on the people taken into custody and have yet to hear back.

Across colleges in the United States, students are leading protests against the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as institutional ties between universities and Israel.

These protests have prompted the deployment of law enforcement in many cases, resulting in the arrests of hundreds of students and some injured officers on campuses. No injuries have been reported in Friday's protest at ASU.

Here is the list of demands from the protesters: they want ASU to cut all ties with Israel and for ASU president Michael Crow to resign pic.twitter.com/bwvuxKopwi — Ben Brown (@bdbrown473) April 26, 2024

