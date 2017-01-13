MAP: road closures for 2017 Phoenix Rock n Roll Marathon, Half Marathon

PHOENIX - This weekend, more than 23,000 runners will descend on the Valley to participate in the annual Phoenix Rock 'n' Roll Marathon and half-marathon. (Good luck to those running this weekend from ABC15!)

The 5K and kids races take place on Saturday, Jan. 14. On Sunday, those running the 10K, half-marathon and full marathon will hit the streets.

Saturday's races start at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and Sunday's races begin at 7:50 a.m.

On Sunday, the marathon will begin at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix (Van Buren and 2nd Street) and end on Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe. The half-marathon and 10K start at Tempe near University and College and end near Rio Salado Parkway and Ash.

Because of the races, several roads will temporarily close in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. We've mapped out all of the closures below, and embedded the race maps.

Choose a portion of the road closure in the interactive map below to see detailed time and location information.

Major Saturday Road Closures in Tempe:

Mill Ave (Northbound) closed from 2nd Street to Curry Road

Mill Ave (Southbound) closed from Curry Road to Rio Salado Pkwy

Curry Road (Eastbound) closed from Mill Avenue to College Ave

College Ave (Whole Road) closed from Curry Road to Gilbert Drive

Lake View Drive (Whole Road) closed from Curry Road to Washington Dr.

Major Sunday road closures include:

7th Ave. (Northbound) closed from I-10 to Missouri Ave.

Missouri Ave. (Whole Road) closed from 7th Ave. to 24th St.

Camelback Rd. (Eastbound) closed from 24th St. to Arcadia

Indian School Rd (Whole Road) closed from 48th St. Goldwater

48th St. (Southbound) closed from Indian School Rd. to Osborn and Northbound from McDowell Rd. to Van Buren St.

Van Buren (Whole Road) closed from 48th St. to 56th St.

University Dr. (Whole Road) closed from S Mill Ave. to Rural Rd.

McDowell (Whole Road) closed from 64th Street 54th Street

Galvin Pkwy (Southbound) closed from McDowell Rd. to Van Buren St./Mill Ave

Mill Ave. (Southbound and Northbound) closed from Curry Rd. to Rio Salado Pkwy.

Rio Salado Pkwy./Ash (Whole Road) closed from Mill Ave. to Ash

SUNDAY COURSE MAP (10K, HALF-MARATHON & FULL):

SATURDAY COURSE MAP - 5K