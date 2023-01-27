Winter storm set to hit Arizona again next week!

PHOENIX — Enjoy the sunny and pleasant weekend because another winter storm is set to hit Arizona early next week!

By late Sunday night, our next winter storm will be approaching from the west.

This one is set to bring more rain and snow to the state along with another big drop in temperatures.

Early rainfall estimates show that the Valley could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Up north, the snow level could go as low as 3,500 feet and our highest elevations like Flagstaff could pick up anywhere from two to six inches of snow late Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

Travel conditions in the Valley may be slick for the morning and evening commutes on Monday and Tuesday.

In the high country, snow showers may lead to icy roads and reduced visibility from Monday to Tuesday.

Use extra caution if you're planning to travel north next week.