Winter storm on the way!

PHOENIX — A late winter blast is on the way!

A storm system will move into our state this week bringing more wind, rain, snow and another huge drop in temperatures.

Wind Advisories are in effect for most of northern Arizona Monday and Tuesday. Wind gusts could top out near 55 mph in some of these areas.

Valley wind gusts will peak near 20 to 25 mph throughout midweek.

Snow showers will begin in the high country as early as Monday afternoon, but the most significant snowfall comes Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas above 5,000 feet along the Mogollon Rim, including the Flagstaff area, from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Winter Storm Watches are also in effect for areas above 3,000 feet in northwest Arizona, including the Kingman area, from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Snow levels will drop to near 4,000 feet by Wednesday morning and we could end up with 1 to 4 inches of snow above 4,000 feet, 4 to 8 inches of snow above 5,000 feet, and as much as 8 to 16 inches of snow in spots above 7,000 feet.

Flagstaff could pick up more than a foot of snow by Thursday!

Travel will be hazardous across the high country with the potential of snow-covered roads, and areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Here in the Valley, our best rain chances come late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Light rain showers are likely for the Wednesday morning commute so plan on giving yourself extra travel time that day.

Rainfall amounts look relatively light, with around a quarter of an inch of rain around the Phoenix Metro, and up to half an inch of rain in the foothills to our north and east.

We could even see a dusting of snow on the mountain peaks north and east of the Valley!

Overnight lows will get colder, too. We could see freezes around the Phoenix metro by Thursday morning.

Lows will drop into the single-digits in the high country through the end of the week.