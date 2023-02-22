Winter storm leaving thousands in the Valley without power

PHOENIX — A strong winter storm pushing through Arizona has left thousands of people in the Valley without power.

SRP is reporting about 3,500 Phoenix-area customers are without power Wednesday morning.

APS is reporting more than 4,000 Phoenix-area customers without power Wednesday morning.

The power outages are scattered throughout the Valley. Some areas with the most widespread outages include the Arcadia area, Scottsdale, and Apache Junction.

Wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour have already been recorded in parts of Arizona.

Thousands of customers are also without power in other parts of the state.

APS reported 12,000+ customers were without power in northern Arizona Wednesday morning.

Wind alerts are in place across the state as this powerful storm moves through.

The Valley could continue to see more than 50 miles per hour wind gusts, with areas in the high country seeing gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour.

For the latest updates on this winter storm, check out our live updates page.

