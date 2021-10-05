WHAT TO EXPECT: Possibility of severe storms as weather pushes through Arizona

Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved into the Valley late Monday night, continued into Tuesday morning, and more could be on the way.

LIVE RADAR

FULL FORECAST

A powerful upper-level storm system spinning off the California coast will head our way Tuesday afternoon, allowing for more thunderstorms to develop.

Some of the storms could become severe, capable of producing large hail (up to golf ball size in some spots), damaging winds more than 60 mph, and flash flooding in burn scar areas. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

KNXV

The Storm Prediction Center now has Phoenix, Flagstaff, and other areas highlighted in yellow under a "Slight Risk" for severe storms later Tuesday afternoon, meaning scattered severe storms are possible.

The best time for storms in the Valley looks to be between 4 and 7 p.m. with the bulk of the storms from Yavapai County to the north.

More storm chances are in the forecast later this week.