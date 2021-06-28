WHAT TO EXPECT: Monsoon storm chances really ramp up this week

Our monsoon is kicking into high gear this week, bringing daily monsoon storm chances to the Valley and across the state.

While our weather pattern has high pressure in a more favorable position that would help bring storms off the higher terrain and into the Valley, we're also getting a boost in moisture from the tropics.

Hurricane Enrique located south of the Baja California Peninsula in the eastern Pacific, will move toward the north in the coming days. This storm will make landfall somewhere along the coast of Baja California and will weaken well south of our state, but it will help boost moisture in the Gulf of California and we'll pull some of that moisture into Arizona, too.

Storm chances increase slightly on Monday, but we'll see an even better opportunity on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

With the threat of daily monsoon storms, it's important that you stay weather-aware this week.

Storms that develop will be capable of producing strong winds and areas of blowing dust. There's also the threat of heavy downpours and dangerous lightning.

A Blowing Dust Advisory has been issued for portions of south-central Arizona on Monday, including parts of the Phoenix Metro Area.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is issued when blowing dust is expected to reduce visibility to between 1/4 and 1 mile, generally with winds of 25 mph or greater.

Remember to "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" if you get caught in a dust storm. Visibility could drop in an instant, so it's important that you pull all the way off the road, turn off your lights, take your foot off the brakes, and wait until conditions improve.

As moisture increases, the risk for flooding and flash flooding will also increase in those areas damaged by wildfires. It takes as little as half an inch of rain to start flash flooding in the area of a burn scar. So, if you're in or live near a burn scar, be prepared to evacuate, and get to higher ground if necessary.