WHAT TO EXPECT: Kicking off February with another winter storm

PHOENIX — January 2024 is ending with unseasonably warm weather across Arizona, but the start of the new month brings big changes including a cool down and more rain and snow.

Our next winter storm is set to move across Arizona Thursday and Friday.

Due to the impacts to outdoor activities and travel across Arizona, Thursday and Friday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to get ready for this storm.

Phoenix tops out in the low 80s again Wednesday, with clouds increasing by the evening ahead of the storm.

It will likely be dry across Arizona Thursday morning, but the chance for showers goes up by the late afternoon and evening.

Rain looks likely across central Arizona, including the Phoenix Metro by Thursday evening, with widespread rain continuing overnight into early Friday.

Then we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Friday before we dry out early Saturday as this storm clears out.

The Valley could pick up anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain through Friday with this storm.

In northern Arizona, snow levels stay high initially which means it will mainly be rain as the initial showers move in Thursday afternoon, but snow levels will begin dropping Thursday night with accumulating snow in areas above 5,500 feet throughout the day Friday.

Snow showers could continue into Saturday for areas along the Mogollon Rim before drier conditions on Sunday.

Most accumulating snowfall will happen above 5,500 feet in elevation, but a dropping snow level could bring flurries into places as low as 4,500 feet in elevation by Saturday morning.

We could pick up two to four inches of snow in spots like Flagstaff from Thursday night through Friday, with an additional one to three inches of snow from Friday to Saturday.

Winds will also get stronger as this storm moves through.

Valley wind gusts could go as high as 30 to 35 mph on Thursday and Friday, with gusts across northern Arizona peaking near 40 mph.

Temperatures are falling, too.

Valley highs will drop into the low to mid 70s on Thursday before falling into the low to mid 60s Friday and this weekend.

After a brief break from the rain and snow, another storm could move in next week bringing potential weather impacts to the Phoenix Open. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.