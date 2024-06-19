WHAT TO EXPECT: Heat Warnings for Phoenix and the first monsoon storm chances of the season

The Phoenix area has caught a break from those 110º+ temperatures the past few days, but that’ll change soon as the Valley gears up for more intense heat starting Thursday.

The highest temperatures of the year so far are expected as Phoenix tops out at 114º on Thursday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for the entire Phoenix Metro Area and all of south-central Arizona.

Thursday is also an ABC15 Weather Action Day and we encourage you to take action now to prepare for this next round of extreme heat. Consider canceling or adjusting outdoor plans and make sure you're keeping an eye on your kids and elderly family members as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses as temperatures climb.

Stay hydrated, limit time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, changes in pulse, and muscle cramps.

As temperatures heat up and we get a boost in moisture over the next few days, our overnight lows will also be warmer, and we could see the first 90-degree overnight low of the year by Friday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Those warmer lows will also be in record territory, either setting new record warm lows or coming within a degree or so of the records on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer and these sizzling hot temperatures can be deadly.

Last year, 2023, was the deadliest year on record for heat deaths.

Data shows 99 out of the 645 heat-related deaths happened when the heat risk was in the "major" category and 162 deaths happened on days that were in the "moderate" category.

Those are the heat risk levels that we’ll see in the Valley from Thursday through the weekend.

Monsoon moisture is set to increase across Arizona as we tap into moisture from a tropical disturbance that's moving into northern Mexico.

That boost in moisture could bring the first monsoon storms of the season to our state, especially in the high country and parts of eastern Arizona as early as Thursday.

The Valley could also see a few storms as early as Thursday evening, with daily storm chances through the weekend.

The biggest threats with these storms will be gusty winds and dangerous lightning. We could also see areas of blowing dust in the Valley and across central Arizona.