WHAT TO EXPECT: First big storm of the winter season heading to Arizona

The first big storm of the winter season is heading to Arizona just ahead of the Christmas holiday.

KNXV

Light, isolated showers will impact the Phoenix Metro Area at times over the next few days, but rain is most likely on Friday as the storm system moves in.

Rain will likely affect travel around the Valley and across Arizona, including the morning and evening commutes on Friday.

Friday is now an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to prepare for what will likely be a soggy day.

While widespread flooding is not anticipated, we could see some ponding water or roadway flooding.

KNXV

Cities across the Phoenix metro area could see anywhere from half an inch to over an inch of rain over the next few days, with the majority of that falling on Friday.

Travel will become hazardous across the high country too, especially once snow begins to accumulate on the roads.

Initially, as it moves in, this storm will be fairly warm keeping snow levels near 8,000 feet through Friday. That means most areas across northern Arizona will see rain throughout the day Friday.

While we could begin to see an icy mix along the Mogollon Rim by Friday night, it likely won’t be until Saturday and Sunday that the snow begins to stick.

Snow levels will bottom out near 5,000 feet by Sunday as a second disturbance brings in even colder air.

KNXV

We could end up anywhere from one to three inches of snow in spots like Flagstaff just ahead of Christmas!

Showers will wind down in the high country after Sunday, with just a slight chance of showers up north on Christmas Day.

The Valley will dry out by Christmas day, with mostly sunny skies expected for the holiday.

Temperatures are getting much cooler too, dropping into the upper 60s Friday, mid-60s Saturday and Sunday, then down to the upper 50s to low 60s on Christmas Day.

