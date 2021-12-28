Arizona storms: What to expect from back-to-back winter storms this week

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storms will bring rain, snow, and cooler air to Arizona as we wrap up 2021!

Rain and snow showers will last through the day Tuesday as the first winter storm moves in.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across the high country, mainly in areas above 4,500 feet in elevation.

Snowfall totals will be in the 4 to 12-inch range above 5,500 feet.

Flagstaff could pick up 6 to 10 inches of snow and we could see 3 to 9 inches in places like Prescott, Payson, Heber, and Show Low.

In the Valley, we'll see light, spotty showers throughout the day, but the best rain chances will be this afternoon and early evening.

Rainfall totals across the Valley will range from a trace to a quarter of an inch.

More spotty showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Then, the next big winter storm arrives on New Year's Eve.

Early estimates show the potential of half an inch to an inch of rain in the Valley and a lot more snow up north.

Stay tuned for more details as we get closer.

In the meantime, plan on a wet and chilly New Year's Eve statewide. Temperatures at midnight will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across the Valley.

