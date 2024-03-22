Watch Now
What to expect: Arizona's next storm brings wind, rain and snow back this weekend

A big temperature swing is ahead
As high pressure builds in, Valley highs will reach the low to mid 80s today and tomorrow. Phoenix could go as high as 86 degrees today, marking the warmest day so far this year. This warm-up won't last long though, as another storm heads our way this weekend.
image002.jpg
Posted at 7:18 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 10:32:37-04

Another storm is on the way to Arizona!

It will bring more winds, rain and snow chances, and a big dose of cool air our way.

image002.jpg

The storm moves in on Sunday, but showers could linger into Monday and Tuesday as another disturbance comes in behind the initial storm.

Winds pick up on Saturday and it will stay breezy through Sunday.

Gusts could reach 35 mph here in the Valley, with gusts as high as 45 mph in northern Arizona.

thumbnail_image003.jpg

Showers begin developing late Saturday night and we’ll see our best chances for rain and snow on Sunday.

The Valley could see showers move in early Sunday morning with more possible in the afternoon. We could get a few thunderstorms in the mix, too.

image004.jpg

Some Valley locations will pick up around a tenth of an inch of rain.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 5,000 feet on Sunday with the potential of one to four inches of snow for areas along the Mogollon Rim through Tuesday.

The falling snow combined with gusty winds could make travel conditions hazardous around the high country, especially on Sunday.

image005.jpg

Temperatures are plummeting, too! We'll see a nearly 15-degree temperature drop from Saturday to Sunday as Valley highs fall into the 60s to low 70s by Sunday.

image006.jpg

