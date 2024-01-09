WHAT TO EXPECT: Another round of freezes before the next winter storm brings more rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — Wednesday morning will mark the third straight day of freezes in the Valley as temperatures again drop into the 20s and 30s across the Phoenix Metro.

Freeze Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect from 1 to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Keep the "4 p's" in mind whenever freezing temperatures are in the forecast.

Those are:



Plants Pipes Pets People

Cover any sensitive plants with a blanket, towel or sheet. Wrap any exposed pipes to prevent bursting and consider letting them drip slowly throughout the night. Bring your pets inside and bundle up before you head out the door in the mornings.

Another winter storm is headed into Arizona by Thursday, bringing more Valley rain and high-country snow.

Up north, snow showers will likely begin before sunrise on Thursday, meaning it could be a difficult morning commute as the snow falls and roads get slick.

Thursday is now an ABC15 Weather Action Day as this storm will likely impact travel across Arizona’s high country. Prepare ahead of the storm by having an emergency kit in your car and being prepared for winter driving conditions if you do have to travel.

You may also want to give yourself extra time to get to work or school that morning.

In the Valley, rain will move in by mid-morning, with light showers possible through the afternoon.

Early estimates show that we could pick up another two to five inches of snow in spots like Flagstaff and areas along the Mogollon Rim. Meanwhile, rainfall amounts look to end up at less than a tenth of an inch for the Phoenix area.

Winds will pick up as this storm moves in, with Valley gusts as high as 35 mph and gusts in northern Arizona as high as 45 mph. This could lead to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility in northern Arizona, too.

We could see a few more snow showers in northern Arizona this weekend but the Valley dries out by Friday and temperatures will stay cool through the weekend.

